Critical Comparison: ESS Tech (GWH) and Its Peers

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ESS Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 915 34 2.66

This is a summary of recent ratings for ESS Tech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 304.39%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 67.69%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.50 ESS Tech Competitors $671.41 million $21.29 million -0.87

ESS Tech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

