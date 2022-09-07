Critical Contrast: AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) versus Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AlloVir and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 Novavax 1 1 5 0 2.57

AlloVir presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.32%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $151.00, suggesting a potential upside of 429.27%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than AlloVir.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

38.7% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AlloVir has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 3,974.34 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -2.40 Novavax $1.15 billion 1.94 -$1.74 billion ($19.46) -1.47

AlloVir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24% Novavax -114.32% -572.54% -55.69%

Summary

AlloVir beats Novavax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.