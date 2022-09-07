Critical Review: IonQ (IONQ) versus Its Rivals

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IonQ to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s peers have a beta of -6.36, meaning that their average share price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IonQ alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.43% -33.02% -6.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

62.3% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IonQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -10.43 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 45.78

IonQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IonQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 226 1627 2816 51 2.57

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.50%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 52.46%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

IonQ peers beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.