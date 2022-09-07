CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.22.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -226.61 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

