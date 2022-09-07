CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.22.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,972. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.10. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

