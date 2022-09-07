Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.14% of Crown Castle worth $10,505,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $172.46. 59,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,091. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.