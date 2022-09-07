Cryptex Finance (CTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $1.35 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00017476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00135603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,030 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.