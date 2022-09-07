CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Up 8.1%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 44,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,080,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTIC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $719.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,446,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,567,572. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 45.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 989,524 shares during the period.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

