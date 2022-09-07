CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

UAN stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $179.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.14%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 138.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 389.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 194,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $8,375,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $7,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

