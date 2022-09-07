Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Crab Network has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Darwinia Crab Network has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.
Darwinia Crab Network Profile
Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.
Darwinia Crab Network Coin Trading
