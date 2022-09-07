Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $116,528.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $333,385.24 and $116,528.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005297 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036708 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134490 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022781 BTC.
About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
