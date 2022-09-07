Defi For You (DFY) Price Reaches $0.0023

Defi For You (DFY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Defi For You has a total market capitalization of $916,833.37 and approximately $67,024.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defi For You coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Defi For You has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
About Defi For You
Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou.
Defi For You Coin Trading
