Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.44.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 0.7 %

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.90%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

