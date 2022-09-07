DFI.Money Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.25 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $37.57 million and approximately $32.25 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $973.37 or 0.05036612 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022769 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

