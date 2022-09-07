DGPayment Self Reported Market Cap Hits $444,542.18 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. DGPayment has a market cap of $444,542.18 and $1.76 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.
About DGPayment
DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com.
