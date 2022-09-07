DGPayment Self Reported Market Cap Hits $444,542.18 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. DGPayment has a market cap of $444,542.18 and $1.76 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.

About DGPayment

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

