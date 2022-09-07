Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average of $157.36.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

