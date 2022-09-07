Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Duke Energy worth $118,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $110.19. 93,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,801. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

