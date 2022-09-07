Duluth Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Duluth in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Duluth’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Duluth Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $233.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

