EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Starbucks by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 158,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 134,233 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

SBUX stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.85. 165,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,204. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

