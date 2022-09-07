Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. 37,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,646,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Enerplus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,436,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

