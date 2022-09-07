EtherGem Market Capitalization Hits $107,060.77 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $107,060.77 and approximately $173.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,349.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00134679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022742 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

