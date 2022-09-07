Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.12. 76,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 178,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

