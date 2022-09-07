EXMO Coin Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $67,679.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00134878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00036177 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023253 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

