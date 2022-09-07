Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.67. 1,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,992. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.60.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.