Fanspel (FAN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12,817.82

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Fanspel has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Fanspel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Fanspel has a market capitalization of $12,817.82 and approximately $262,088.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fanspel Profile

FAN is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fanspel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

