Farmland Protocol (FAR) Price Reaches $0.0704 on Major Exchanges

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Farmland Protocol has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $100,352.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Farmland Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.
About Farmland Protocol
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance.
Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol
Receive News & Updates for Farmland Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Farmland Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.