Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $360.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,702. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.19.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

