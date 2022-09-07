Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 163,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,441. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

