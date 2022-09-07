Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 39,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,871. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.