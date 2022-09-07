Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,953,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.2 %

MTD traded up $26.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,249.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,642. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,249.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,290.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.