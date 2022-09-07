Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,668 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. HP comprises about 0.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HP by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HPQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 269,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,334,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

