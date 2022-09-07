Financial Analysis: AgileThought (AGIL) & Its Competitors

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AgileThought to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AgileThought and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 53 409 922 8 2.64

Profitability

AgileThought currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 51.72%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares AgileThought and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -6.31 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 22.62

AgileThought’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s competitors have a beta of 1.95, meaning that their average stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgileThought competitors beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AgileThought Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.