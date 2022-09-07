Financial Comparison: OppFi (OPFI) & Its Peers

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OppFi to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.
Risk & Volatility
OppFi has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s competitors have a beta of 7.87, meaning that their average share price is 687% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares OppFi and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OppFi
|$350.57 million
|$25.55 million
|1.28
|OppFi Competitors
|$4.05 billion
|$789.91 million
|3.11
Insider & Institutional Ownership
3.6% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OppFi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OppFi
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|OppFi Competitors
|241
|1243
|1762
|52
|2.49
OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.81%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 74.79%. Given OppFi’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares OppFi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OppFi
|7.59%
|20.16%
|6.13%
|OppFi Competitors
|-31.38%
|18.71%
|2.00%
Summary
OppFi competitors beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
