First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in First Solar by 625.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 67.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

