FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Down 6.6%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 1,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

FirstGroup Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

FirstGroup Announces Dividend

FirstGroup Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

