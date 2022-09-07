Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,589. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Five Below by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.