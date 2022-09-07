Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 30.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

