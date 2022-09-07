Franchise Capital Ltd Has $43.03 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,222 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 11.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of SEA worth $43,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in SEA by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

NYSE SE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.11. 151,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

