Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $6.46 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,000. DLocal comprises 1.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of DLocal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,227.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLocal stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

