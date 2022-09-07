Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of FRO opened at $12.99 on Friday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,978 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 111.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.