Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.0989 on Top Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $398,277.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

