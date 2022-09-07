FY2022 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Increased by KeyCorp

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greif in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.66. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $66.60 on Monday. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

