Gamestarter (GAME) 1-Day Volume Hits $61,009.00

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Gamestarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $61,009.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000202 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gamestarter Profile

Gamestarter (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

