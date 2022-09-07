GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
GameStop Stock Performance
NYSE:GME traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,624,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,293,801. GameStop has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
