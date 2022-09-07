GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE:GME traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,624,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,293,801. GameStop has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $631,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $622,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in GameStop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

