Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Boosted by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gentex by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 12,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,593. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

