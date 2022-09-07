GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GLG Life Tech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

