Globe Derivative Exchange Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.90 Million (GDT)

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Globe Derivative Exchange has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $188,408.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00857200 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015985 BTC.
Globe Derivative Exchange Coin Profile
Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx.
Buying and Selling Globe Derivative Exchange
