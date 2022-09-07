Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.81

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 42000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$43.94 million and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 159.62 and a quick ratio of 158.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.21.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

