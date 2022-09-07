Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 37,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,974,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
GOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 8.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
