Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 37,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,974,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 8.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.