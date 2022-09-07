Governor DAO (GDAO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,607.00

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $550,049.80 and $27,607.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00856085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

